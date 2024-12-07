Smackdown on the eve of the 2025 Royal Rumble taking place from Indianapolis too

The Smackdown on the eve of the Royal Rumble will be taking place live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday, January 31.

This will be a double-header for Indianapolis as the Rumble will take place just a few minutes away at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. It will be the first WWE event from the stadium and over 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the show.

Tickets for Smackdown will go on sale on Wednesday, December 11 starting at 10AM on Ticketmaster.com.

Indianapolis will also host a future two-night WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam in the coming years in a first of its kind deal brokered between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp.

