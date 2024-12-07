Several NXT stars expected to be called up, interesting Nia Jax tweet

– According to a report from PWInsider, there’s strong speculation that several NXT talents will make the leap to the WWE main roster by the end of 2024 or early 2025. These moves are said to align with WWE’s strategy to freshen up its rosters ahead of its high-profile shift to Netflix programming next year.

In addition to the NXT call-ups, rumblings of a possible WWE Draft have been circulating among talent for about a month. While WWE hasn’t officially confirmed a draft, the idea has reportedly been discussed internally as part of their larger plans to reposition talent across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. If the draft becomes reality, it would likely occur in early 2025.

– Nia Jax On Twitter …

A lot of you wrestling fans mom’s should be sucking more D, plenty of you could have just been swallowed. https://t.co/R97NLLs82N — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) December 7, 2024

