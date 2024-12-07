Older WWE content starts popping up on Netflix

WWE content has started popping up on Netflix for international subscribers although they won’t be able to be viewed until January 1, 2025.

Older premium live events such as Fully Loaded, Judgment Day, Battleground, Armageddon, King of the Ring, Extreme Rules, and Fastlane pop up when you look for WWE in the search but the selection of shows to watch remain limited as more get uploaded.

None of the WWE shows listed are playable as WWE’s contract with Netflix kicks off in the new year. There’s no “WWE” tab like Peacock has in the United States, at least not for now, so any content has to be searched.

As previously announced, not all the content from the old WWE Network will be available on Netflix, with only selected content plus the shows such as Raw, Smackdown, NXT internationally.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

