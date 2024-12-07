Nia Jax sarcastically tweets about Jade Cargill’s absence, Janela vs. Tanaka announced
– Nia Jax dismissed responsibility, suggesting sarcastically that “Jade Cargill probably took herself out” for another tropical vacation.
Pssshhh I didn’t touch her. She probably took herself out, off on another tropical vacation somewhere https://t.co/XJp7dKDQTa
— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) December 7, 2024
– At GCW Ransom, Joey Janela officially challenged Masato Tanaka, and the match is set! The two will face off on January 19th at the Hammerstein Ballroom during The People Vs GCW
*BREAKING*
Joey Janela just issued the challenge tonite at #GCWRansom and it's been accepted!
JOEY JANELA vs MASATO TANAKA
January 19th
Hammerstein Ballroom#ThePeopleVsGCW
Get Tix:https://t.co/0TLHAuDTwB
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/nuLP2407tg
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 7, 2024