Nia Jax sarcastically tweets about Jade Cargill’s absence, Janela vs. Tanaka announced

Dec 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Nia Jax dismissed responsibility, suggesting sarcastically that “Jade Cargill probably took herself out” for another tropical vacation.

– At GCW Ransom, Joey Janela officially challenged Masato Tanaka, and the match is set! The two will face off on January 19th at the Hammerstein Ballroom during The People Vs GCW

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Arianna Grace

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal