Nia Jax sarcastically tweets about Jade Cargill’s absence, Janela vs. Tanaka announced

– Nia Jax dismissed responsibility, suggesting sarcastically that “Jade Cargill probably took herself out” for another tropical vacation.

Pssshhh I didn’t touch her. She probably took herself out, off on another tropical vacation somewhere https://t.co/XJp7dKDQTa — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) December 7, 2024

– At GCW Ransom, Joey Janela officially challenged Masato Tanaka, and the match is set! The two will face off on January 19th at the Hammerstein Ballroom during The People Vs GCW

*BREAKING* Joey Janela just issued the challenge tonite at #GCWRansom and it's been accepted! JOEY JANELA vs MASATO TANAKA January 19th

Hammerstein Ballroom#ThePeopleVsGCW Get Tix:https://t.co/0TLHAuDTwB Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/nuLP2407tg — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 7, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

