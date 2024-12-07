Live WWE NXT Deadline coverage

Live from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota

On the Pre show, recorded earlier today, Ridge Holland has a sit down interview before his Championship match tonight where he runs through his life accomplishments to where the man is now. He promises to win the belt tonight infront of all his doubters.

(1) Mens Iron Survivor Challenge.

Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans are starting the Iron Survivor match. After a few minutes into the match, Je’Von Evans goes for a cutter, but Lee escapes as he uses the rope to make a dirty pin to pick up the first point of the night! Next to enter is Nathan Frazier. A lot of back-and-forth action in this 5-minute period, Evans is like a roller coaster! ETHAN PAGE ENTERS! He enters the ring & A ROLL UP BY NATHAN! Nathan picks up his first point of the night!

Ethan Page refuses to go into the cell for his penalty time, but Je’Von Evans shoves him in to force him! The 90 seconds is up, & Nathan tries to get a Pinfall on Wes Lee, but Ethan gets revenge with a roll up! Ethan mocks him to go into the cell. Ethan & Wes team up to take out Evans. Cue the fifth entrant, which is… OBA FEMI!! Oba Femi takes a point by pinning Evans just seconds after coming out.

Oba Femi power bombs Nathan, but Ethan Page prevents Oba Femi from getting his second point. Je’Von Evans’ 90 seconds is up, & he jumps from the top of the cell onto his opponents! He gets to the ring, then connects his Cutter to get his first point and tying the Iron Survivor Challenge. Ethan Page rolls up Oba to get his second point of the night.

Je’Von Evans pins Ethan Page and ties the match with three minutes left. Ethan Page starts refusing to go into the penalty box as Oba Femi looks anxious. The door opens, & Oba pulls him in & absolutely destroys Ethan Page.

Oba Femi pins Wes Lee and Nathan Frazier at the same time and picks up the victory.

(2) Lola Vice defeated Jaida Parker in NXT Underground

Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker is the best match. Lola starts aggressively attacking Jaida until she counters with a SPINEBUSTER! Fast forward & Lola locks in an ankle lock until Jaida grabs a person outside the ring to hold onto. Lola lets go & a super kick to the man outside the ring.

Jaida Parker uses Lola Vice’s black taekwondo to wrap around her hand then pulls it leading Lola into the turnbuckle. Jaida lays Lola on the steel steps then goes on top of the turnbuckle.. she drops her butt onto the mid section of Lola.

Lola Vice ends up taking control & used an anaconda style lock to put Jaida to sleep. She picks up the victory & is now 3-0 in underground matches.

(3) Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against No Quarter Catch Crew

The tag title match starts out with Nathan Frazier vs. Myles Borne, but Frazier immediately tags Axiom, then leaves the ring. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price come out with all attention on them. Fast forward to mid-match, Axiom is still having to do ALL the work alone because of Nathan Frazier.

Fraxiom delivers a combination of a Spanish Fly, Phoenix Splash, and Golden Ratio! They get to a 2-count but no luck! Axiom accidentally attacks Nathan! Tavion Heights takes out Nathan. Myles tags him in, and they deliver a combination offense! Axiom KICKS OUT AT 2! Axiom with a Canadian Destroyer to Tavion Heights.

Axiom rolls up Myles for the 3-count!! Axiom defends the titles practically SOLO!

Still your NXT tag team champions.. FRAXIOM!

(4) Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

