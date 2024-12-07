12/7/24 AEW Collision Recap

– Tonight’s episode of AEW Collision kicks off with Darby Allin taking on Komander in a Continental Classic Gold League match.

(1) Darby Allin defeated Kommander in a Continental Classic Tournament Match.

Allin earns 3 points which gives him a total of 3 in The Tournament.

– Powerhouse Hobbs challenged Takeshita for the international title

(2) NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale def Serena Deeb and will now face Jamie Hayter next week

– Thunder Rosa says that she has wins over Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa and she deserves to be next in line for whoever walks out of Winter is Coming with the AEW Women’s World Championship.

– “Hangman Page. Self destructive. Miserable. Insecure. He’ll play himself right out of the game before he even sniffs another World Championship.” – Jon Moxley

– “I can live without ever being the AEW World Champion, but you see, what I can’t live with it you as the AEW World Champion. I am going to do whatever it takes. I’m never going to stop until you are NOT the AEW World Champion.” – Orange Cassidy

– The Death Riders attack Orange Cassidy, and drag him to the back.

– FTR is backstage talking about the simulcast on New Year’s day when the death riders continue to attack OC. FTR then saves Cassidy.

(3) Kyle Fletcher defeated Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Classic Tournament Match

Fletcher earns 3 points which gives him a total of 9 in The Tournament

– Top Flight, Action Andretti and Lio Rush are back stage arguing when it comes up the lio and action want the tag titles. This factions relationship is up in the air.

(4) The Beats Mortos squashes Aaron Solo

(5) Mina Shirakawa defeated Emi Sakura

(6) Mark Briscoe defeated Daniel Garcia in a Continental Classic Tournament Match

Mark Briscoe earns 3 points which gives him a total of 3 in The Tournament

