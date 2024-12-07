CM Punk reportedly mentoring NXT talent

CM Punk is mentoring NXT talent in and out of the ring, reveals Trick Williams.

“I didn’t meet CM Punk until after the rumors about his character were brought about from other places… all I’m gonna say is that dude, Punk, man, good dude, like, solid. You can just tell when some people are just genuine, and he’s very genuine.

“He gives us real advice, too. He talks about how to handle yourself, in the ring, outside the ring, with everything it takes to become a superstar… He’s been very helpful for a lot of us.”

(Source: No-Contest Wrestling Podcast)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

