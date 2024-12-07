12/6/24 AEW Rampage Recap
– Rampage kicks off with Kazuchika Okada vs Mark Briscoe in The Continental Classic
– Kazuchika Okada beats Mark Briscoe in The Continental Classic
– Chris Jericho says that Matt Cardona will always be Zack Ryder and will never become a multi time World Champion like him
Cardona says Zack is dead and he will defeat Jericho at Final Battle and become the new ROH World Champion
Jericho & Bryan Keith attack Cardona and lay him out
– Daniel Garcia beats The Beast Mortos in The Continental Classic
– The Vendetta beat Freya States & Ella Elizabeth
– Ricochet beats Komander in The Continental Classic