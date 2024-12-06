Zilla Fatu is in no rush to join WWE, Matt Riddle vs. Nic Nemeth announced

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Zilla Fatu talked about how wrestling became an unexpected path for him. After being released from jail, wrestling was just one of the options he considered for his future. I never wanted to wrestle like that growing up. I came home from jail and wrestling was an option, so I just ended up doing it and I’m here. I want to say me wrestling right now, I’m really happy I started wrestling because it brought me closer to who my dad was. That’s why this journey is so emotional to me, that’s why I’m not in any rush to get anywhere. That’s why this journey is so emotional to me, that’s why I’m not in any rush to get anywhere. I think every day I get in the ring, I get emotional because I tap into who my dad was.

– Riddle vs. Nemeth in January….

