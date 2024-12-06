WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On tap for tonight’s show is the fallout from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez in first-round action in the ongoing WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament, an opening segment with Cody Rhodes, as well as The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 12/6/24

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 12/6/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always, and then we shoot inside the arena in Minneapolis, MN. where Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.

Cody Rhodes & Chad Gable Kick Off This Week’s Show

They talk about Tama Tonga undergoing surgery for a torn bicep, Bronson Reed needing surgery, and Jimmy Uso being out with a broken toe, all from the Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and out comes “The American Nightmare” to kick off this week’s show. He talks about his upcoming showdown against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He is then cut off by the American Made theme.

Chad Gable talks about being from Minnesota as he walks towards the ring alongside The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. Gable gets in the ring by himself and says Cody looks the part, but isn’t a good and loyal friend. He compares him to Otis as a terrible friend.

Gable calls Cody the definition of superficial. He only cares about what everyone else thinks of Cody Rhodes, even at the cost of his own friends. Cody says he feels they actually have a lot in common.

He recalls Gable being Shorty G. He says you’re looking at Stardust. Gable gets annoyed and tells Cody it’s enough. He tells him to stop talking like he knows him. He says if he wasn’t wearing a suit he’d whoop his ass.

Cody tells him to talk to Nick Aldis about the Raw and SmackDown trade window, but also talk to him about going one-on-one against him tonight. He says he’s got Kevin Owens on his mind, and that is no good for him.

WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament

Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Naomi

Backstage, Naomi is holding her arm when Bianca Belair comes up. The two talk briefly and Naomi heads off to get ready for her match. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven come up and taunt Belair over the Jade Cargill mystery and losing to Green.

Belair recalls Niven not being ringside when Cargill was taken out. Niven threatens to double-team attack Belair. Belair swings first, but Niven drops her with a kick and says they’ll see Belair in the ring.

The backstage segment wraps up there. We return inside the arena and out comes Minnesota’s own Tiffany Stratton to a huge crowd reaction. She yells that it’s “Tiffy-Time!” as she heads to the ring with her Money In The Bank briefcase.

In the crowd, Jesse Ventura is shown in the crowd. Minnesota’s own former Governor is going to return to the broadcast team for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. Cole and Graves talk about that. Elektra Lopez makes her way out next.

After Naomi makes her way out, the bell sounds and off we go. We see some back-and-forth action and then Candice LeRae runs out and gets involved yet again. Tiffany Stratton ends up hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win to advance.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Street Profits Attack Leads To Change In Title Match

Byron Saxton is backstage where he informs us that someone has attacked Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Nick Aldis shows up and sees them laid out.

As he walks off, The Motor City Machine Guns and Johnny Gargano stop him, and the decision is made for #DIY to fill in for the Profits against MCMG for the titles tonight.

Aldis tells Gargano to tell Tommaso Ciampa to not let him regret this decision. The commentators question who attacked the Profits.

Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven

Inside the arena, Bianca Belair’s theme hits and out comes “The EST of WWE” for our next match of the evening. As she settles in the ring, her music dies down. Chelsea Green’s theme hits and out she comes accompanying Belair’s opponent, Piper Niven.

The bell sounds and Niven and Belair immediately get after it. As the action continues, we finally take our first commercial break of the evening at nearly 40 minutes into hour number one.

When we return, we see Belair getting dominated by Niven and selling her ribs all-the-while. Belair makes a comeback. Chelsea Green gets on the ring apron but Belair yanks her in and hoists Niven up, hitting a K.O.D. on Niven onto Green. She covers Niven for the win. We head to another break.

Winner: Bianca Belair

The New Bloodline Are Still A Force

We see Bianca Belair walking backstage and Dominik Mysterio is in the background talking to Nick Aldis. Naomi tells Bianca it feels good to get her hands onto Piper. Bianca tells her it did but she saw her match earlier and she is sorry.

In comes Byron Saxton and he tells Bianca that he saw Niven sitting at gorilla two weeks ago and she did not attack Jade Bianca. Bianca tells her she doesn’t know who did it but when she does find out, it’s over.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hits and out comes the new United States Champion to the ring. As Nakamura is in the ring, out comes LA Knight. He tells them “Let me talk to ya” and that the mega star is in the building. LA Knight tells Nakamura that he is the sorriest example of a US Champion.

He tells Nakamura that he is not the real deal and the real deal is looking at him right now and he sees him standing in the ring holding something that belongs to him. LA Knight tells him he wants his rematch and he wants it now. LA Knight gets in the ring and he says he will get what he wants. Andrade’s music hits and out he comes.

Andrade begins to talk but LA Knight cuts him off. He says Nakamura is in debt and he is here to collect. Andrade gets on the ring apron but Tama Tonga trips him up. Jacob Fatu gets in the ring and he attacks LA Knight from behind. Solo Sikoa gets on the ring apron and he looks at Nakamura but Nakamura begins to let out some black mist.

The Bloodline look at Nakamura and he backs out of the ring. The fans chant “OTC” and Solo gives out orders. LA Knight gets back to his feet but Solo hits Andrade and LA Knight with the Samoan Spike. Fatu puts the Ula Fala around Solo’s neck.

Solo tells them that for anyone who thinks that The Bloodline is finished or weak, he dares them to step up. He says this is what will happen if you do and The Bloodline will take your ass out every single time. He says he is tired of people not taking him seriously, of people thinking that he is a joke.

Solo says he is still their Tribal Chief and the fans boo. Solo says he is still the head of the table and he still has the Ula Fala. He says everyone will acknowledge him. Solo drops the microphone and The Bloodline raise their fingers to the air and his music hits.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. #DIY

We cut backstage and DIY are preparing. Ciampa tells Gargano that he didn’t forget what he told him last week and he still did not get an answer for last week. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, a message from Kevin Owens is shown. He says he hates being in Minnesota and is even less excited about having an interview with Michael Cole. He says if Cole wants to talk to him, he has to find his car and do it from there.

Back inside the arena, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley make their way to the ring for their scheduled title defense. DIY comes out next and Tommaso Ciampa attacks Sabin the second the bell sounds. He stops to bark some orders at Johnny Gargano before going back to work.

