Steve Austin announced for A&E’s Legends & Future Greats, Ventura on returning to WWE

Dec 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H has announced that Steve Austin & Kevin Owens will be a part of WWE LFG (Legends & Greats) on A&E. WWE LFG is set to be a new show similar to Tough Enough featuring hall of famers and legends with contestants trying to earn a contract with the company.

Jesse Ventura reacts to the news of his return to the broadcast table to announce the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Millie McKenzie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal