Steve Austin announced for A&E’s Legends & Future Greats, Ventura on returning to WWE

– Triple H has announced that Steve Austin & Kevin Owens will be a part of WWE LFG (Legends & Greats) on A&E. WWE LFG is set to be a new show similar to Tough Enough featuring hall of famers and legends with contestants trying to earn a contract with the company.

For the first time ever, we're showing you what REALLY goes into being a @WWE Superstar… Get ready for #WWELFG. #WWEonAE @AETV https://t.co/iJrB6S4SsO — Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2024

– Jesse Ventura reacts to the news of his return to the broadcast table to announce the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.

That's right the Governing Body returns to Saturday Night's Main Event! So excited to get back into the broadcast booth. A very big thank you to @TripleH, @WWE and my son @TyrelWatching for helping make my return a reality. https://t.co/bSjAJCegRE — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) December 6, 2024

It's an honor to be back. Thank you @TripleH for making the impossible possible. Looking forward to entertaining all my old wrestling fans and making brand new ones. https://t.co/plkFYo1vmE — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) December 6, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

