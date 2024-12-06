Start time announced for the Royal Rumble, Triple comments on Ventura’s return to SNME, more

– WWE has announced that the 2025 Royal Rumble will officially have an early start time of 6pm ET. This is similar to Survivor Series WarGames with the Pre-Show kicking things off at 4:30 ET.

– The original plan for New Day was reportedly for them to turn heel by choosing Odyssey Jones over Big E as E’s replacement, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

When Odyssey Jones came in, they were going to tease issues with them not getting along but it would end up with Kingston & Woods going heel by choosing Jones and having him publicly replace E. But then Jones got fired and the whole thing was put on hold.

– Triple H welcomes Jesse Ventura home to WWE after announcing his return at SNME on December 14. Ventura has not appeared on WWE TV since 2009 minus being shown briefly backstage at RAW on July 29

Nobody reps Saturday Night’s Main Event like “The Governor”. Welcome home, Jesse. https://t.co/zQdEjEXsqF — Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2024

