Possible AEW storyline spoiler, matches on tap for WWE Smackdown

– There has been talk of The Renegade Twins duo of Robyn and Charlette Renegade possibly joinging the Moné Corporation with TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

“The CEO” was aligned with Kamille up until last week, when “The Brickhouse” abruptly parted ways with Moné on AEW Dynamite. Nothing is set in stone at this time, however it is expected to happen at some point.

– WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview:

1. Women’s United States Championship Match: Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez.

2. The fallout from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

