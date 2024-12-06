Matches officially announced for TNA Final Resolution

Dec 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Five matches are officiallfor TNA Final Resolution LIVE on December 13th on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta!

*Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis for the TNA World Championship.

*Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts World Championship.

*Moose vs. KUSHIDA for the TNA X-Division Championship.

*The Hardys vs. The System for the TNA World Tag Team Titles in a Tables match.

*Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin with the winner challenging for the World Title at TNA Genesis.

