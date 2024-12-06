Matches officially announced for TNA Final Resolution

Five matches are officiallfor TNA Final Resolution LIVE on December 13th on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta!

*Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis for the TNA World Championship.

*Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts World Championship.

*Moose vs. KUSHIDA for the TNA X-Division Championship.

*The Hardys vs. The System for the TNA World Tag Team Titles in a Tables match.

*Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin with the winner challenging for the World Title at TNA Genesis.

BREAKING: .@joehendry, @Walking_Weapon, @Santana_Proud and @SteveMaclin collide in a must-see 4-Way Match at #TNAFinalResolution on December 13, LIVE on TNA+ with the winner getting a shot at the TNA World Championship at #TNAGenesis! ️ Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/Jh5pJNUYx6 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 6, 2024

