Matches officially announced for TNA Final Resolution
Five matches are officiallfor TNA Final Resolution LIVE on December 13th on TNA+ from Center Stage in Atlanta!
*Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis for the TNA World Championship.
*Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts World Championship.
*Moose vs. KUSHIDA for the TNA X-Division Championship.
*The Hardys vs. The System for the TNA World Tag Team Titles in a Tables match.
*Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin with the winner challenging for the World Title at TNA Genesis.
