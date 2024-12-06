Booker T on Ricky Starks: “he is very charismatic”

During his podcast, WWE personality Booker T commented on inactive AEW star Ricky Starks potentially joining the NXT brand at some point in the future…

“Do I think he would fit in NXT? Of course. Just like Ethan Page, I think he can make a huge difference as far as that roster goes. Just because he is very charismatic. He’s a guy that has an upside. I haven’t really gotten a chance to see Ricky Starks go out there and do a whole lot in the ring. But, like Ethan Page, when he came to NXT, I hadn’t seen a whole lot of him either. However, he showed me what he was worth very, very quickly—almost immediately.

I said, ‘This guy is coming in at the right time when guys like Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes are leaving for the main roster.’ I say this is a guy who can fill that hole. He’s done it very, very well. So, a guy like that, if he came over, I think could do the same thing.”

(quote: WrestleZone.com)

