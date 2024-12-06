AEW talent removed from talent roster, two title matches announced for ROH Final Battle, more

Dec 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Athena, Billie Starkz, Red Velvet, and Leyla Hirsch will face off in a 4-WAY match next week on ROH TV, with the winner earning a spot in Wrestle Dynasty for the international women’s cup.

– Penta El Zero Miedo is no longer listed on the AEW Roster page. His brother Rey Fenix is still there.

– Two Championship Matches added to ROH Final Battle:

* ROH World Championship Match:
Chris Jericho VS Matt Cardona

* ROH World Tag Team Championship:
Sons of Texas VS The Righteous

