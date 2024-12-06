AEW files for new trademarks, former WWE superstar becomes a daddy

Dec 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW has filed to trademark:

– Maximum Carnage
– Maximum Mayhem
– Maximum Combat

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling

– Congratulations to former WWE Star Mojo Rawley and wife Gracie, as they welcome their first child into the world

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Millie McKenzie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal