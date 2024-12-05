The Rock/WrestleMania update

PWlnsider on all the talk as of late surrounding Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and WrestleMania 41:

• WWE works on their creative and if/when The Rock tells them *this is what he’d like to do*, they change accordingly.

• If The Rock wants to do something, that’s as good as Ari Emanuel telling Triple H and the creative team, “this is what will happen”, and then it will.

• The company has their plans and they will pivot if and when Rock descends down from the Board of Directors and Hollywood.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

