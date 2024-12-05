Ricochet, Josh Alexander, and Claudio Castagnoli notes

— Ricochet (via 1035 KISSFM) says AEW wouldn’t even exist without him:

“If there wasn’t Ricochet, there would not be AEW. Without Ricochet, there’d be no Ospreay, really, you know what I’m saying?

I feel like what I have done in my past career helps set up a world where AEW can’t exist, you know?”

– While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Josh Alexander was asked if there was any chance of him being in the Royal Rumble next year, given that his TNA contract expires on February 14, 2025, making him a free agent starting February 15th. Josh Alexander stated that whether he appears at next year’s Royal Rumble depends on TNA’s cooperation with WWE. He pointed out that anything can happen if the two companies come to an agreement, and in wrestling, one can never say never.

– AEW posted:

EXCLUSIVE: @ClaudioCSRO assesses his performance and Brody King's after their match on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/c1tsHfq22P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024

