Bully Ray says CM Punk should win the Royal Rumble and headline Wrestlemania, Ricochet note

– Ricochet feels his independent career paved the way for AEW to exist.

“I’m not saying that I’m the sole reason. I’m just saying, if there wasn’t Ricochet, there would not be AEW. I’m not saying I’m the sole reason that has happened.”

“Everything I feel I have done in my past career helped set up a world where AEW can exist. I’m not saying it’s just me. It’s me, it’s The Young Bucks, it’s Kenny Omega, it’s Ospreay, it’s everybody but I’m just saying. Without Ricochet, there would be no Ospreay really. All of the guys are passionate. Without that there would be no AEW…”

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) says CM Punk should win the 2025 Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

“Can you think of anybody else being a bigger story than CM Punk winning the Rumble this year?

We can make cases for Roman, we can make cases for Jacob Fatu, we could probably make cases for Solo, but imagine Punk winning the Rumble, let’s isolate this moment in time. It comes down to Roman and Punk and Heyman finally betrays Roman so Punk could go over. Could anybody create a bigger moment than that?”

