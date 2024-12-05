AEW notes: Hologram out with injury, Collision match announced, Dynamite vs. AEW in viewership

– According to Fightful Select, the belief within AEW is that Hologram is sidelined with a serious ankle injury. As of the present time, there is no timetable on his return available as of yet.

– Announced for Saturday…

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@cbusconventions | Columbus, OH

8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TNTDrama!@WillowWrestles vs @SerenaDeeb Willow Nightingale and Serena Deeb COLLIDE for an opportunity to compete in the International Women's Cup 4-Way at #NJPWDynasty! THIS SATURDAY on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NMJz0AFam3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 5, 2024

– This week’s Dynamite averaged 586,000 viewers; 0.17 P18-49 rating

For the week…

AEW Dynamite: 586,000

NXT: 593,000 (featuring an Eric Bischoff appearance)

