12/5/24 TNA Impact Recap

– KUSHIDA defeated Trent Seven, Ace Austin, Johnny Dango Curtis, & Leon Slater in a 5 Way Scramble Match to become the #1 Contender for the X Division Title

– Sami Callihan & PCO defeated The Good Hands

– A teaser was shown for someone arriving

– Director of Authority Santino Marella announces the main event of Final Resolution will be Nic Nemeth vs AJ Francis for the TNA World Title

– The Hardys defeated The System by DQ after Alisha Edwards interfered

After the match, The System continue to beat down The Hardys and slam them through a Table

– Director of Authority Santino Marella announces The Hardys vs The System in a rematch for the TNA Tag Team Titles at Final Resolution in a Tables Match

– Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace with help from Alisha Edwards

– Joe Hendry vs Josh Alexander vs Mike Santana vs Steve Maclin in a Fatal 4 Way Match has been announced for Final Resolution

The winner will face Nic Nemeth or AJ Francis for the TNA World Title at TNA Genesis on January 19th

– The Northern Armory & Frankie Kazarian defeated Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Mike Santana, & Jonathan Gresham

