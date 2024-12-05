12/5/24 TNA Impact Recap
– KUSHIDA defeated Trent Seven, Ace Austin, Johnny Dango Curtis, & Leon Slater in a 5 Way Scramble Match to become the #1 Contender for the X Division Title
– Sami Callihan & PCO defeated The Good Hands
.@AJFrancis410 just talked his way into a TNA World title match with @NicTNemeth at #TNAFinalResolution! @KCwrestles @milanmiracle
Watch #TNAiMPACT now on TNA+: https://t.co/23FHrQ1QX9 pic.twitter.com/etltP9TKiV
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 6, 2024
– A teaser was shown for someone arriving
– Director of Authority Santino Marella announces the main event of Final Resolution will be Nic Nemeth vs AJ Francis for the TNA World Title
– The Hardys defeated The System by DQ after Alisha Edwards interfered
After the match, The System continue to beat down The Hardys and slam them through a Table
– Director of Authority Santino Marella announces The Hardys vs The System in a rematch for the TNA Tag Team Titles at Final Resolution in a Tables Match
– Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace with help from Alisha Edwards
– Joe Hendry vs Josh Alexander vs Mike Santana vs Steve Maclin in a Fatal 4 Way Match has been announced for Final Resolution
The winner will face Nic Nemeth or AJ Francis for the TNA World Title at TNA Genesis on January 19th
– The Northern Armory & Frankie Kazarian defeated Eric Young, Steve Maclin, Mike Santana, & Jonathan Gresham
NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT now on TNA+: https://t.co/23FHrQ2oMH pic.twitter.com/iDajCY7cwd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 6, 2024