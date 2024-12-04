Triple H says Raw on Netflix will be bigger than the attitude era, SNME note

– Triple H says the WWE era on Netflix will be bigger than the Attitude Era ever was during its time…

“It’s mind-boggling to me, the moment of us hitting Netflix. I don’t think people truly understand what that means.

People call the Attitude Eta “The biggest and most robust era. I don’t think that is accurate anymore. I think it’s right now.

Was in the Attitude Era at the peak of it… We didn’t realize what it was in the moment. Having seen that, I see this, and I see it way bigger. This is a different moment of time in the business. At the end of it, it’s going to be called the Netflix Era because that’s where the big change is.”

(source: Triple H via WWE premiere at Netflix HQ)

– WWE’s first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025 is set for January 25, just one week before the Royal Rumble. While fans have raised eyebrows about the timing, the decision wasn’t up to WWE. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the date was chosen by NBC, and WWE had no say in the matter.

