Saturday Night’s Main Event is coming to San Antonio

Dec 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The next Saturday Night’s Main Event primetime special will air live on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8/7c on

NBC and simulcast on Peacock from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas!

