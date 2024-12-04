Saturday Night’s Main Event is coming to San Antonio
The next Saturday Night’s Main Event primetime special will air live on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8/7c on
NBC and simulcast on Peacock from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas!
JUST ANNOUNCED: The next Saturday Night’s Main Event primetime special will air live on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 8/7c on @nbc and simulcast on @peacock from the @FrostBankCenter in San Antonio, Texas!
MORE INFO: https://t.co/KE6q2oMlaf pic.twitter.com/9mXDfZw9KQ
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2024