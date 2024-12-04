Road to WrestleMania European tour tickets to go on sale on December 13

Tickets for the 11-city European tour on the road to WrestleMania will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13 at 9AM GMT.

A pre-sale will start two days earlier and fans can register now to receive an exclusive pre-sale offer by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/roadtowrestlemania-europe-presale-registration.

This tour will consist of six televised shows – three Raw and three Smackdown – and six house shows across nine different European countries.

It starts with Smackdown on March 14 in Barcelona, Spain. Two live events on March 15 and March 16 are in Dortmund and Hannover, Germany. Raw on March 17 will be from Brussels, Belgium and Smackdown on March 21 follows from Bologna, Italy. The weekend will have one live event on March 22 from Belfast, Northern Ireland and March 23 from Nottingham, England.

The action continues with live Raw from Glasgow, Scotland on March 24 and Smackdown from London, England on March 28. Vienna, Austria hosts the March 29 live event and then another live event from Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 30. It wraps up with a live Raw from London, England on March 31.

