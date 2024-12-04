Pat McAfee comments on returning to WWE, plus notes on Cody Rhodes and The Rock

– The Rock and Cody Rhodes filmed something together at the world premiere of ‘MOANA 2’ a few weeks ago.

Context unknown.

(source: Fightful Select)

– Pat McAfee says he can’t wait to be back on RAW soon and working with the GOAT Michael Cole again…

An absolute honor to be asked back.. A. Childhood dream realized every single time I’m lucky enough to be in an arena with the @WWE Universe. Can’t wait to be talking into a microphone next to @MichaelCole again.. He’s the . I’m excited to tell the worldwide audience on… https://t.co/OIC1JMzJ3G — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 5, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

