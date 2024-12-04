Pat McAfee comments on returning to WWE, plus notes on Cody Rhodes and The Rock

Dec 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Rock and Cody Rhodes filmed something together at the world premiere of ‘MOANA 2’ a few weeks ago.

Context unknown.

(source: Fightful Select)

– Pat McAfee says he can’t wait to be back on RAW soon and working with the GOAT Michael Cole again…

