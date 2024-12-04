Layla open to a LayCool reunion

For a long time Layla has been against returning to WWE. However, she has changed her tune and would now be open to a return for a LayCool reunion. She would love to work with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Also gave praise for Tiffany Stratton.

She also talked about her first time winning the Womens Championship and how it was originally planned for Vickie Guerrero to win the Womens Championship!

“It was a dream of mine. I always dreamed about it. I thought, ‘Yeah, I could do it,’ but then, in the back of my head, I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re not going to do it. There’s no way. You ain’t got a chance,'” she recalled. “The actual plan was to give the title to Vickie. They were going to give the title to Vickie because Beth was injured. So, that whole day, that’s how we were planning.”

Layla goes into detail about how Fit Finlay was a huge part of helping LayCool be successful. In addition to telling Layla she was winning the Championship.

Recently joined by WWE star @mslayel on our newest episode on Heated Shenanigans Podcast on YouTube! We discuss returning to WWE, LayCool reunion thoughts on Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green and more! Absolute pleasure speaking with Layla! Watch here:https://t.co/4mtilSVgRS pic.twitter.com/XKBbfvWwrI — Scott Hulett (@HSP_odcast) December 3, 2024

[Fit Finlay] came by the ring and he goes, ‘Hey, so you’re winning the title tonight.’ I was like, ‘Oh, okay,’ because he’s always joking around. He goes, ‘No, legit, seriously, you’re winning the title tonight.’ ‘Who me? No.’ I still didn’t believe it, I thought he was just messing with me,” she recalled. “We’re going over the match and what we’re going to do and he goes, ‘Okay, Michelle, Beth, you guys are out and then Layla, you’ll win.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I still didn’t believe it. I’m telling you, nobody thought I was ever going to win that title. Watch that match back.

“It’s in Beth’s hometown I remember it was like crickets. I could hear myself nobody could believe it,” she continued. “It was honestly one of the best moments in my career because now I got the opportunity to shine because nobody expected it. I think it was the best thing that happened for our storyline for LayCool to move on to better things and it gave me confidence, too, that, ‘Wow, they have a little bit of faith in me. Maybe I can do this.'”

Source: Heated Shenanigans

….& that couldn’t make me happier ! https://t.co/vKjhFGrhdo — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) December 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

