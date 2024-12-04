Last two qualify for the 2024 Iron Survivor Challenge on NXT

The last two individuals for the Iron Survivor Challenge qualified last night on NXT.

First, Wren Sinclair defeated Cora Jade, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan in the fatal four-way match which saw the interference of Lola Vice, who accidentally knocked out Sinclair on Jade while taking out Parker. The referee then counted to three as Sinclair fell backwards on Jade who was already down on the mat.

Then, Eddie Thorpe defeated Cedric Alexander, Lexis King, and Axiom in the men’s fatal four-way match. His involvement however remains up in the air as Thorpe was taken out backstage by an unknown person as the show went off the air.

The men’s Iron Survivor Challenge now has Je’Von Evans, Nathan Frazer, Wes Lee, Ethan Page, and Eddy Thorpe while the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge has Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and Wren Sinclair.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

