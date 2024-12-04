12/4/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Fishers, Indiana, and they are joined by Don Callis as a video preview for tonight’s Continental Classic Tournament matches airs.

Match 1 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match

Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up and Benjamin backs Fletcher into the corner. They have a clean break, and then lock up again. Benjamin sends Fletcher into the corner, but Fletcher comes back with a side-headlock. Benjamin drops him with a shoulder tackle, but Fletcher comes back with a kick to the midsection. Fletcher delivers body shots into the corner, but Benjamin comes back with a clothesline. Benjamin goes behind for a waist-lock, but Fletcher makes it to the ropes. Benjamin clubs Fletcher across the back, and they lock up again. Benjamin delivers a knee to the midsection, but Fletcher comes back with right hands. Fletcher delivers back elbows, but Benjamin drops him with an overhead through. Fletcher comes back with a clothesline that takes both of them to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange right hands and Fletcher takes advantage. Benjamin comes back with a clothesline to send Fletcher to the floor. Benjamin slams Fletcher into the barricade and the apron numerous times, and then slams him into the ring steps. Benjamin charges at Fletcher, but Fletcher sends him into the ring post. Benjamin gets into the ring at the nine count, but Fletcher drops him with a clothesline for a two count. They exchange shots again and Fletcher takes control with elbow strikes. Benjamin ducks a kick, but Fletcher drops him with a running kick into the ropes. Fletcher delivers a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Benjamin kicks out at two. Fletcher kicks Benjamin in the corner, but Benjamin comes back with a kick of his own. Benjamin delivers a powerbomb, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Benjamin locks in a submission, but Fletcher makes it to the ropes.

Fletcher comes back with a pair of kicks and follows with an elbow drop from the top for a two count. Benjamin delivers a thrust kick to Fletcher, and then follows with a pair of German suplexes. Benjamin delivers a third German suplex, and then follows with a rising knee strike in the corner. Fletcher comes back with a shoulder to Benjamin’s midsection, and then gets a sunset flip for a one count. Fletcher rolls around and uses the ropes for leverage to get the pin fall.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Footage of the Continental Classic Tournament matches from this past Saturday’s Collision airs.

Hook comes to the ring. Hook says he has a better idea than fighting Nick Wayne in New York City. Hook says he wants to fight Christian Cage so he can leave him in a worse position than The Patriarchy left Taz in, and then challenges Wayne to a fight tonight. Cage’s music hits and he walks down the ramp with Mother Wayne, but Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian attack Hook in the ring. Hook fights both of them off and locks Nick in Redrum, but Cage gets into the ring as Mother gets on the apron. They triple-team Hook and beat him down in the ring. Sabian brings a chair in the ring, and Hook suffers a conchairto with his wrist wrapped in the chair.

Renee Paquette interviews the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. Renee asks about Kamille being attacked last week, and Mone says she told Renee to not speak that name to her. Mone says Kamille quit so she doesn’t care about her anymore. Mone brings up Anna Jay and says she will be watching Jay’s match against Penelope Ford later tonight very closely.

Back from the break, Benjamin is backstage with MVP and Bobby Lashley. MVP asks Benjamin why he didn’t hurt Fletcher and says he is disappointed in him. MVP says that’s not what they do, and he and Lashley walk away. Benjamin attacks a guy backstage, and then MVP and Lashley come back and they all attack the security guys who rush in to help.

Match 2 – Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

Action Andretti vs. Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin vs. Darius Martin vs. Evil Uno vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lance Archer vs. Lio Rush vs. Mark Davis vs. Rocky Romero vs. The Butcher

All the guys pair off and brawl, and then Uno drops Cole with a shot. Davis gets Uno on the apron, but Uno delivers a shot to him. Davis comes back with a shot to Uno to eliminate him. Cole and David double-team Butcher, and then Archer gets Darius on the apron Dante and Darius come back with shots to Cage and Archer, but Cage comes back and shoves a bunch of guys off of him. Cage and Archer throw Darius and Dante to the apron, but Andretti and Rush deliver shots to Cage and Archer before eliminating Dante and Darius. Davis drops Romero and O’Reilly with a double clothesline, and then plants Butcher with a pile-driver. Davis delivers shots to Cage and Archer, but they double-team him and eliminate him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Andretti drops Romero with a flying clothesline, but Romero gets him on the apron. Rush comes over for the save and dumps Romero the apron. Andretti and Romero exchange shots, and then O’Reilly eliminates Andretti with a pump kick. O’Reilly eliminates Rush as well, and then Cage and Archer drop O’Reilly and Romero with shoulder tackles. Cage and Archer eliminate Romero, and then Cole eliminates Butcher. Cage goes after Cole, and then O’Reilly gets Archer on the apron. Cole delivers a superkick to Cage, and then gets him on the apron. Cage comes back with a shot and brings Cole to the apron. Cole counters back with a kick to the knee as Archer chokeslams O’Reilly on the top turnbuckle. Cole delivers a superkick to Cage, and then Cole and O’Reilly dropkick Cage and Archer to eliminate them.

Winners: Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly

-Cole and O’Reilly will go one-on-one next week, and the winner will face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at Worlds End.

A new return vignette for Julia Hart airs, which again focuses on Jamie Hayter.

Renee interviews the Acclaimed backstage. Max Caster says everything is fine, but Billy Gunn says it’s not. Gunn says they built everything together and Caster is going about everything all wrong. Anthony Bowens tells Caster to prove that he is the best wrestler alive and Caster sarcastically thanks him and walks away.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Max Caster vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Strickland kicks Caster off the apron and slams him into the barricade a few times. Strickland tosses Caster into the ring, and the bell rings. Caster comes back with a shot and goes for the Famouser, but Strickland counters with a German suplex. Strickland throws Caster to the outside and kicks him in the face. Caster comes back and trips Strickland into the ring steps. Caster kicks Strickland in the face and follows with right hands. Caster gets Strickland back into the ring and delivers a springboard dropkick. Strickland comes right back with the House Call, and then follows with another. Strickland delivers a third House Call and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Strickland goes to leave, but turns around and delivers the Swerve Stomp to Caster.

MJF cuts a promo talking about Cole and O’Reilly. He says he doesn’t think Cole can beat O’Reilly, and O’Reilly will prove that next week.

A video package airs for the ongoing feud between Jay White and PAC.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Jay White vs. PAC (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Yuta tries to distract White, but White delivers a few chops to PAC in the corner. White takes PAC to another corner and delivers more chops. White throws PAC into the ropes, but PAC slides to the outside. White follows, but PAC takes advantage and delivers a few shots back in the ring. White comes back and goes for the Bladerunner, but PAC escapes to the outside. PAC pulls White to the outside, but White counters and gets him back into the ring. White delivers a right hand and kicks PAC in the midsection. White delivers shots in the corner and follows with a back-body drop for a one count. White sends PAC to the outside, and then slams him on the apron. White gets PAC back into the ring and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two. PAC shoves White into the corner, but White kicks him in the face. PAC sends White to the apron, but White comes back with a right hand. Yuta pulls White to the floor and drops him with a clothesline, and then PAC throws White into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC and White exchange shots in the ring. White delivers a back elbow, and then suplexes PAC into the turnbuckles. White delivers chops and right hands in the corner, and then drops PAC with a DDT for a two count. PAC rolls to the floor, but White follows and delivers another chop. White gets PAC back into the ring, but PAC comes back with a German suplex. White comes right back with a uranage, but PAC drops him with a boot to the face. PAC goes for the Black Arrow, but White dodges and goes for the Bladerunner. PAC counters with a back elbow, but White delivers a shot of his own. White comes back with a half-and-half suplex and goes for the Bladerunner, but PAC locks in a standing Brutalizer. White collapses into the ropes, and then Yuta delivers the Busaiku Knee to White on the outside. Yuta gets White back into the ring and PAC goes after him, but White delivers the Bladerunner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-After the match, Yuta gets into the ring, but White drops him with a Bladerunner. Marina Shafir gets into the ring, and then Jon Moxley attacks White from behind. Moxley beats White down, and then drops him with the Paradigm Shift. Moxley and Shafir leave the ring, but then Adam Page walks out. Moxley and Page stare each other down, and then Orange Cassidy jumps on Moxley’s back and chokes him with a cable. Page beats Moxley down in the ring, but PAC and Yuta make the save. Page gets sent to the floor, and then Cassidy drops Yuta and PAC with Orange Punches. Cassidy delivers one to Moxley as well, and then White drops Moxley with the Bladerunner. White and Cassidy stare each other down, and then Page drops Moxley with the Buckshot Lariat. White, PAC, and Page stand in the ring, the Death Riders back up the entranceway, and Christian Cage looks on from the tunnel.

Jamie Hayter is backstage, and she says she can’t quite figure out Julia Hart. Hayter says mind games aren’t really her thing, because she likes to do things face to face. Hayter says it seems her return pissed Hart off, but her return has nothing to do with Hart. Hayter says she is ready to fight anytime and any place, but she can’t fight what she can’t see. Hayter says she will come find Hart, and the last thing Hart will see as she is laying on the mat is her.

Chris Jericho hosts the “New York Minute” and hypes up AEW and ROH’s upcoming shows in New York City at the end of the month, and then says he will give an update on who he will defend the ROH World Championship against at Final Battle on tomorrow night’s ROH show.

A vignette airs for Bandido’s upcoming return.

A video package airs for the history of matches between Anna Jay and Penelope Ford.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

Jay offers a handshake, but Ford kicks her hand away. Jay shoves Ford down, but Ford comes back with an elbow strike. They exchange strikes, and then Jay follows with knees to the midsection. Jay sends Ford to the corner and charges, but Ford dodges and delivers forearm shots. Ford trips Jay into the turnbuckle, but Jay comes back with an elbow strike. Jay goes for a neck-breaker over the middle rope, but Ford gouges her eyes and drops her on the apron. Ford delivers a double knee drop and sends Jay into the barricade. Ford slams Jay into the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jay comes back with a few shots to Ford and puts her up top. Jay connects with a kick, and then slams Ford back to the mat. Jay connects with another shot and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Jay runs the ropes, but Ford counters with a pump kick. Jay comes back with a thrust kick and goes for the cutter, but Jay counters into the Queen Slayer. Ford gets free and delivers a cutter for a two count. Ford goes for a moonsault press, but Jay dodges and delivers a dropkick. Ford counters back and trips Jay into the ropes. Ford delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Ford applies a bridging death-lock, but Jay makes it to the ropes. Jay throws Ford into the ropes, and then slams her down for the pin fall.

Winner: Anna Jay

-After the match, calls out Mercedes Mone. Mone says she was watching the match and asks Jay if Kris Statlander couldn’t beat her for the title, what makes Jay think she can. Mone says Mariah May must have kicked Jay too hard in the head, but she likes her confidence. Mone says Jay can have a shot at the TBS title in ten years when she has done something in the business. Jay slaps Mone in the face, but Mone leaves the ring and says she doesn’t have time for this. The match is made official for Dynamite Holiday Bash on December 18th.

Renee has a sit-down interview with the AEW Women’s World Champion, Mariah May. May insults Renee and Renee tries to walk away, but May stops her and says she doesn’t owe explanations to anyone. May says giving a title shot to Mina Shirakawa is a pretty generous offer, and she will make Shirakawa work during the mat. May says the entire women’s division is trash and Shirakawa walks in with a champagne bottle. She tells May to do it to her face and to make her work at Winter is Coming.

Match 6 – AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match

Brody King vs. Claudio Castagnoli

They lock up and Castagnoli applies a side-headlock. King gets free, but Castagnoli works over his arm. King comes back with a few chops, but Castagnoli goes back to work on King’s arm. King comes back with a scoop slam and follows with a senton for a two count. Castagnoli counters with shots in the corner, and then wraps his arm around the ring post a few times. Castagnoli slams King’s arm onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots in the ring. King delivers a few chops, but Castagnoli works over his arm again. King comes back with a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two. King goes for a clothesline, but Castagnoli counters with a pop-up uppercut for a two count. King delivers a back elbow, but Castagnoli counters with a slam for a two count. Castagnoli delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but King counters out and delivers an arm-capture lariat for a two count. They exchange shots, and then King chops Castagnoli in the corner. Castagnoli goes for an uppercut, but King dodges and splashes Castagnoli in the corner. King follows with the cannonball and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two. King drops Castagnoli with an elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two again.

Castagnoli drapes King’s arm over the top rope and goes up top, but King cuts him off with chops. King climbs up and drops Castagnoli with a superplex. King delivers a stuff piledriver and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two again. King goes for a running lariat, but Castagnoli rolls to the floor. King follows, but Castagnoli kicks him in the midsection. Castagnoli tries to slam King’s arm into the apron, but King comes back with shots and elbow strikes. King gets Castagnoli in a chair and charges for a cross-body, but Castagnoli dodges and delivers an uppercut that sends King over the barricade. Castagnoli rolls back into the ring, and then King beats the count and gets back in at nine. Castagnoli goes for a running lariat, but King counters with a lariat of his own for a two count. King goes for the Gonzo Bomb, but Castagnoli counters and delivers a low blow behind the referee’s back. Castagnoli delivers the Neutralizer and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. The Beast Mortos

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Komander vs. Ricochet

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Komander

-Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Tournament – Semifinal Match: Serena Deeb vs. Willow Nightingale

-Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Winter is Coming

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

-Jay White and Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley and PAC

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Brody King vs. Ricochet

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

-Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Standings

Blue League

1. Kyle Fletcher — 6

2. Shelton Benjamin — 3

T3. Daniel Garcia — 1

T3. Kazuchika Okada — 1

T5. Mark Briscoe — 0

T5. The Beast Mortos — 0

Gold League

1. Claudio Castagnoli — 6

T2. Brody King — 3

T2. Will Ospreay — 3

T4. Darby Allin — 0

T4. Juice Robinson — 0

T4. Ricochet — 0

Updated card for Worlds End

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-up

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Semifinal Match: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-up

-AEW Continental Classic Tournament – Final Match: Semifinal Winner 1 vs. Semifinal Winner 2

-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF vs. Adam Cole or Kyle O’Reilly

