The New Day turn heel after they turn heel on the returning Big E

The New Day’s story took an unexpected twist last night on Raw as their 10th year anniversary celebration ended with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning heel on the returning Big E.

During the celebration, former WWE champion Big E made a surprise return and said that while he’s still not medically cleared to return to the ring, he is going to return to manage The New Day and help fix their issues.

Kingston and Woods, who had their issues over the past several weeks, quickly accused E of abandoning them and choosing a desk job and girlfriend over them. A shocked Big E explained that he broke his neck but Kingston and Woods had none of it, reminding E that Steve Austin broke his neck and came back, Kurt Angle broke his neck and came back and Big E is still out and did not even need surgery.

Woods told E that he should stop taking people for a ride and admit that he will never be cleared to return and that he should get out of the ring and go back to his desk job, saying sarcastically that they would call him if they need him.

Big E, without a mic, tried to reason with the two and refused to say he’ll never return to the ring, offering a hug. But Kingston stopped him by putting his arm out and Woods turned around.

A devastated E then left the ring as Kingston and Woods went face-to-face.

“Now it’s just me and you,” Woods told Kingston. “It’s just us bro,” Kingston replied as the two shook hands while E watched from the ramp.

