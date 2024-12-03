Quick WWE NXT Preview

WWE NXT Match Cards/Previews -December 03, 2024:

1. Eddy Thorpe vs Lexis King vs Axiom vs Cedric Alexander in a Last Chance Qualifying match for Men’s NXT Deadline

2. Jaida Parker vs Wren Sinclair vs Cora Jade vs Kelani Jordan in a Last Chance Qualifying match for Women’s NXT Deadline

3. NXT Tag Team Titles #1 contenders Battle Royal with the winners facing Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the titles at NXT Deadline

1️⃣ spot left at a chance to change EVERYTHING. Who will step up and earn the last spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at #WWEDeadline TOMORROW on #WWENXT? 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/PvqaWa1aiJ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 2, 2024

