Quick WWE NXT Preview
WWE NXT Match Cards/Previews -December 03, 2024:
1. Eddy Thorpe vs Lexis King vs Axiom vs Cedric Alexander in a Last Chance Qualifying match for Men’s NXT Deadline
2. Jaida Parker vs Wren Sinclair vs Cora Jade vs Kelani Jordan in a Last Chance Qualifying match for Women’s NXT Deadline
3. NXT Tag Team Titles #1 contenders Battle Royal with the winners facing Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the titles at NXT Deadline
