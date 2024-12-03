Juice Robinson out of the Continental Classic

“Due to injury, Juice Robinson cannot complete the #AEWContinentalClassic,” announced Tony Khan. “Aiming to prove that he can hang with the world’s very best, high-flying rising star Komander will join the field as Gold League first alternate, and the upcoming schedule will be adjusted accordingly.”

Juice Robinson may have suffered a possible broken left ankle/foot. The is likely where the injury occurred pic.twitter.com/aEYYW3QH4M — AIR (@AIRGold_) December 3, 2024

