Juice Robinson out of the Continental Classic

Dec 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

“Due to injury, Juice Robinson cannot complete the #AEWContinentalClassic,” announced Tony Khan. “Aiming to prove that he can hang with the world’s very best, high-flying rising star Komander will join the field as Gold League first alternate, and the upcoming schedule will be adjusted accordingly.”

