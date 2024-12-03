Josh Alexander’s TNA contract set to expire, DK Metcalf receives custom WWE belt, Gunther note

Dec 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Josh Alexander announced he will be a free agent on February 15, 2025.

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

Gunther says he would love for Wade Barrett to join Imperium with himself and Ludwig Kaiser

“We’ve talked about it before, around here. Ludwig and I have the assumption that Wade would be a very fitting member of Imperium.”

Triple H surprises Seattle Seahawk player DK Metcalf with a custom belt

