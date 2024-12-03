Gunther signs new WWE contract, update on Big E’s contract

– GUNTHER has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE or is at the end of discussions with the company for said contract.

(via PWlnsider)

– WWE has reportedly not added injury time to Big E’s contract, due to his current neck issues and it is unknown if he has signed a new deal with the company.

Fightful Select reports that his previous deal was signed in 2019 and was believed to before next year.

We're still processing last night's #WWERaw… ‍ Which moment do you think earned itself the #1 spot in this week's #WWETop10? ▶️: https://t.co/w2BaK7Je8A pic.twitter.com/VBGRoJD1Yg — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

