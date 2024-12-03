Eric Bischoff explained how his NXT appearance came about, describing it as a mix of timing and opportunity. “Both phone calls [WWE and MLW] came in around the same time. It was ironic. Just a simple call,” he shared. He revealed that he was already scheduled to be in Orlando for another Peacock project, saying, “Because I’m going to be there anyway, in Orlando working on that, ‘oh by the way, there is a live show on Tuesday. Let’s get him in here and make him a part of the NXT show.’ I think that’s the reason it came together. Efficiency, more than anything, and a good opportunity.”

Bischoff noted that this was his first time being involved with NXT: “I’ve never been part of NXT, so this is a first for me and the audience.”

Reflecting on his sporadic appearances, he humorously remarked, “I’m unemployable. People don’t mind bringing me in for a night, but you watch, you won’t see me again for six months. A little bit of me goes a long way. I’m just kidding.”

He acknowledged his role and legacy: “I think I’m a little bit outside of the demo. Just a bit. There is some name value there. A storied member of the Monday Night Wars and the legacy that created. It has some value, but realistically, it’s limited.”

Grateful for the opportunity, he concluded, “If I get an opportunity to do something like this a couple times a year, that’s all I can ask for. I’m grateful for that.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

