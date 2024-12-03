Becky Lynch expected for the media event at Netflix HQ, Coachman says Nia Jax is awful

– There is slated to be a big media event this afternoon with WWE at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, reports PWInsider.

Becky Lynch is on the list of WWE talents slated to appear.

Also, among the talents slated to appear are Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, The Miz, Bianca Belair and more.

Nick Khan and Triple H are also slated to be in attendance at the event.

Several top Netflix execs, including Bela Bajaria and Brandon Riegg will also be on hand.

— Jonathan Coachman via BTT The Last Word says Nia Jax is awful and is protected in WWE because she’s related to The Rock

“I never thought she was very good. She’s always been protected by being a family member of The Rock.

Liv has been the MVP of 2024 on RAW. On the other show, SmackDown, what has Nia Jax done? Nothing, because that’s what she’s always done!”

