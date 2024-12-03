A pair of matches announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event

Dec 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Two new matches were announced on Raw for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

* Finn Balor vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title …

* Liv Morgan defending the WWE Women’s World Title against Iyo Sky is also official for Saturday Nights Main Event …

