A pair of matches announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event

– Two new matches were announced on Raw for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

* Finn Balor vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title …

GUNTHER vs. FINN BÁLOR

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH Will FINN get the WIN or will GUNTHER leave Saturday Night's Main Event STILL WORLD CHAMPION? TICKETS ️: https://t.co/vZdLX2ZjEi pic.twitter.com/XsX7sKTQK3 — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

* Liv Morgan defending the WWE Women’s World Title against Iyo Sky is also official for Saturday Nights Main Event …

LIV MORGAN vs. IYO SKY

WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH Who will leave Saturday Night's Main Event with the WORLD TITLE? TICKETS️: https://t.co/vZdLX2ZjEi pic.twitter.com/zlFGddyvV4 — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

