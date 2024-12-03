A pair of matches announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event
– Two new matches were announced on Raw for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
* Finn Balor vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title …
GUNTHER vs. FINN BÁLOR
WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Will FINN get the WIN or will GUNTHER leave Saturday Night's Main Event STILL WORLD CHAMPION?
* Liv Morgan defending the WWE Women’s World Title against Iyo Sky is also official for Saturday Nights Main Event …
LIV MORGAN vs. IYO SKY
WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Who will leave Saturday Night's Main Event with the WORLD TITLE?
