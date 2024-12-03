12/3/24 Live WWE NXT Recap
– NXT kicks off with Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade in a Last Chance Fatal 4 Way Match
Wren Sinclair defeats Cora Jade, Kelani Jordan & Jaida Parker
Sinclair has qualified for the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at WWE NXT Deadline!
Lola Vice came out and tried to hit Jaida Parker but inadvertently hit Sinclair, with Sinclair falling on top of Cora Jade to score the pin as Kelani Jordan was too late to break it up
The women’s Iron Survivor lineup is Giulia, Zaria, Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer and Wren Sinclair.
Jaida Parker wants to face Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match tonight
Ava makes her way out and says they can face off, but it will be at Deadline
– Yoshiki Inamura is partnered with Josh Briggs in the Number 1 Contenders tag team battle royal.
– Myles Bourne & Tavion Heights win the Tag Team Titles Battle Royal
Bourne & Heights face Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the titles at NXT Deadline
