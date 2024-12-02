WWE to celebrate The New Day’s 10th year anniversary tonight

WWE will be celebrating the 10th year anniversary of The New Day live tonight on Monday Night Raw, a team which over the past decade has dominated the WWE tag team division as well as the singles division, at least for two of them in particular.

The trio made their debut as The New Day on the November 28, 2014 episode of Smackdown after they were formed a few months earlier in the year.

Together, they have a total of 12 tag team title reigns spanning across Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, not to mention singles title runs for Kofi Kingston and Big E as WWE champions and Xavier Woods as King of the Ring in 2021.

Unfortunately, the trio was slimmed down to a duo after Big E suffered a broken neck during an episode of Smackdown in March 2022 and things haven’t been great between Kofi and Xavier, especially the last several months.

Big E has yet to return to the ring although he has been a constant on panels at pre-shows for WWE premium live events.

If he appears on tonight’s Raw remains to be seen, but it’s hard to celebrate The New Day without Big E!

Speaking of Big E, the former WWE champion penned a beautiful article for The Players Tribune for this special occasion titled Sour which you can read at https://www.theplayerstribune.com/big-e-ettore-ewen-wwe-wrestling.

