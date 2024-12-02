Video: Maria Kanellis says he’s cancer free

Maria Kanellis is cancer-free….

“Hello, I wanted to give you guys an update. I know it’s been a little bit. It took a while for the pathology to get back, but I wanted to let you guys know that I am cancer-free. The tumor was not cancerous. We are so incredibly grateful and thankful to be moving into this holiday season cancer-free and to not have that worry. Thank you so much for all of the well wishes and the prayers. It did turn out to be an incredibly rare tumor.

Only three-to-eight people get it out of a million. It’s just a weird thing that happened. It affects your mood. It affects your metabolism. It affects your blood pressure, your heart rate. So we are very, very blessed to have found it as early as we did because it really can start causing problems in your body. So thank you so much, and I am looking forward, and I am really, really hopeful about the future.”

