Video: Big E makes an announcement

Big E just announced he will be appearing every week as New Day’s MANAGER:

“Until I am medically cleared to return to this ring, I am going to remind the two of you exactly who you are. I’m gonna be here to cheer you, to uplift you, I’m gonna be here EVERY SINGLE WEEK TO SERVE AS YOUR MANAGER.”

Big E says he's gonna be on #WWERaw EVERY WEEK to keep The New Day together! pic.twitter.com/ojalEFM8Qd — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

Wait… what? What is going on??? How can they say these things to Big E? We hate this. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sdovBVHSo0 — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2024

