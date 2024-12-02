Video: Big E makes an announcement

Dec 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Big E just announced he will be appearing every week as New Day’s MANAGER:

“Until I am medically cleared to return to this ring, I am going to remind the two of you exactly who you are. I’m gonna be here to cheer you, to uplift you, I’m gonna be here EVERY SINGLE WEEK TO SERVE AS YOUR MANAGER.”

