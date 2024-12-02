Toni Storm announces she will miss the upcoming CMLL show

Toni Storm announced she will miss the upcoming CMLL show on December 13, citing a mix of personal and professional reasons. “To be blunt, I will not be coming to Mexico on December 13 or probably ever again. Sure, I could make up some cockamamie excuse. I do legitimately have a torn labia, but to be honest, I just don’t have it anymore.” Reflecting on her wrestling career, she admitted, “I lost in AEW. I lost in Stardom. I lost in CMLL. I have nothing left to lose.”

Storm acknowledged that the wrestling world would move on: “AEW will send a suitable replacement. Somebody will do an arm drag. Somebody will blow an air horn. And the world will keep on spinning.” She expressed a bittersweet resignation, saying, “Professional wrestling is a big fat beautiful place, but there is no room left to be timeless.”

She concluded by describing her new focus: “I’ll be where I now belong. In the sun, on the dirt, with this dog that I stole from the park. Whatever happened to Toni Storm? Nothing. Chin down, tits in, and don’t bother watching for the shoe.”

