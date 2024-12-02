Reaction to Matt Riddle in TNA, Survivor Series strong on social media, Persephone coming to CMLL

– Fightful reports that those in TNA were said to be happy about the live reception to Matt Riddle’s debut at Turning Point. However, they would not commit to using him again in the future. Riddle found out not long before the show about being brought in.

– Clips across official WWE social media platforms involving Roman Reigns and CM Punk during Survivor Series 2024 last night have amassed an estimated ~204,000,000 views in its first 24 hours. A single Instagram Reel that saw Reigns stopping Punk from entering WarGames has passed 76M views as of press time. An estimated new high for a 24-hour spanned social media reach.

– CMLL Luchadora Persephone added to Kings of Colosseum in Dallas

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced CMLL luchadora Persephone for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

