Nikki Bella on her relationship’s emotional toll

Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) opened up about her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev, detailing the emotional toll it has taken and her commitment to her son Matteo’s well-being. She began by explaining her decision to step away from the public eye, saying, “I needed to disconnect because, first things first, I’m a mom and my son’s protection and privacy is the most important. I was going to do whatever it took for that, most importantly. Then, needing space for healing and facing trauma. It’s been tough. It’s been really tough. I’ve been heartbroken and sad.”

Acknowledging the challenges of being a public figure, Nikki said, “I know, being a public figure, I have to say a little bit about this. After this, I don’t want to ever talk about it again because I truly do want privacy for Matteo. That has been the most important part.”

Reflecting on public speculation, she added, “When you know the truth, nothing else matters. When some of you would come to me and tell me what people were saying or what was out there, it would affect me in some way, but because I know the truth and I actually lived it, it didn’t have a big effect on me because people weren’t there that day. People don’t know what I’ve gone through, what I am going through. You’re always going to have people assume things and say things. When they get fed lies, you’re going to have people believe things.”

Nikki admitted that the relationship had been struggling for a while: “When it came to our relationship, it’s sad, but things haven’t been great for a long time. I really played it up that things were a lot better than what they were, in the public eye, which I have regrets in that because I felt, if I could put this person on a pedestal and maybe if this person hears it enough, what I believe in them, they can believe that in themselves.”

When her sister Brie asked why she chose that approach, Nikki revealed, “We were so public, and I felt I wasn’t being heard at home, so maybe he would hear me out loud in the public eye.” However, she admitted that their relationship had reached a breaking point: “In the end, we weren’t bringing the best out in each other. We probably should have walked away a long time ago so in the end what happened, would not have happened.”

Despite the difficulties, Nikki expressed a desire for a positive future for their son: “Matteo is her first priority and that she wants to remain strong for him.” She was candid about the challenges of co-parenting, saying, “Co-parenting sucks,” but she also acknowledged that Artem has potential, stating she still believes he is “meant to be someone great.”

Although Nikki hopes to eventually have a civil co-parenting relationship with Artem, she admitted she is “not ready to forgive yet” and wants to move forward with her life. Ultimately, her focus remains on her son and finding her own strength, saying she is “over hiding.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

