Nia Jax’s response to suggestion to change her profile picture on X to a trash can

Dec 2, 2024 - by James Walsh

Following the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE, podcast host JD From New York suggested that women’s champion Nia Jax should change her profile picture on Twitter/X to a trash can. Here was Nia’s response…

Nia and Liv Morgan’s team lost to Rhea Ripley’s team at Survivor Series in a War Games match.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hollywood

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal