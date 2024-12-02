Nia Jax’s response to suggestion to change her profile picture on X to a trash can

Following the 2024 WWE Survivor Series PLE, podcast host JD From New York suggested that women’s champion Nia Jax should change her profile picture on Twitter/X to a trash can. Here was Nia’s response…

Omg those are my colors!! Thank you! When you get into a ring to entertain people, leave your family, miss out out on life events, pour your blood, sweat and tears to do so…I want to be front row, because regardless of the outcome I want to congratulate you on being vulnerable https://t.co/z9n8h6Il1q — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) December 1, 2024

Nia and Liv Morgan’s team lost to Rhea Ripley’s team at Survivor Series in a War Games match.

