Disney’s Moana 2 with Dwayne Johnson has record Thanksgiving opening

Disney’s Moana 2, featuring the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Maui, had a $135.5 million opening in the United States this Thanksgiving weekend.

The movie was released on Wednesday on Thanksgiving Eve and had an additional $85.5 million for that day and Thanksgiving, sending its domestic total to $221 million.

Internationally, the movie had an additional $165.3 million for a worldwide box office revenue of $386.3 million according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

This beats Moana’s original release which had a Thanksgiving weekend opening of $66,561,040. Moana 2 also broke records for the biggest Thanksgiving weekend opening ever.

