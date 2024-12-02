Adam Pearce makes another Raw announcement (updated), date for the final AEW Rampage

– Just announced:

BREAKING #WWERaw will be COMMERCIAL FREE tonight for the first half-hour, and don’t forget… NEW…DAY ROCKS

…… pic.twitter.com/BS2r5OU0Hh — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 2, 2024

update:

CM Punk is set to kick off #WWERaw tonight, and sources indicate the first 30 minutes of the show will be commercial-free. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 2, 2024

– The final episode of AEW Rampage is now confirmed to be airing on December 27 named NEW YEAR’S SMASH and it will be taped in Hammerstein Ballroom. The show will discontinue in 2025 with total 177 episodes filmed.

