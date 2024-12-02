Adam Pearce makes another Raw announcement (updated), date for the final AEW Rampage

Dec 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced:

update:

– The final episode of AEW Rampage is now confirmed to be airing on December 27 named NEW YEAR’S SMASH and it will be taped in Hammerstein Ballroom. The show will discontinue in 2025 with total 177 episodes filmed.

