Updated standings for the Continental Classic

Updated standings for both leagues for the C2

Blue League standings:

– Shelton Benjamin (3 points)

– Kyle Fletcher (3 points)

– Kazuchika Okada (1 point)

– Daniel Garcia 1 (point)

– Mark Briscoe (0 points)

– Beast Mortos (0 points)

Gold League Standings:

– Will Ospreay (3 points)

– Brody King (3 points)

– Claudio Castagnoli (3 points)

– Darby Allin (0 points)

– Ricochet (0 points)

– Juice Robinson (0 points)

