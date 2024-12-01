Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues to break records

Survivor Series: WarGames in Vancouver was the 63rd sellout of the year for WWE and continues the record-breaking trend that the company has set throughout 2024.

The announced attendance was of 17,828 and with high ticket prices, it has broken the all-time arena gate record in North America.

WWE will be back in Canada in March for the Elimination Chamber at the Rogers Centre, which was previously known as the SkyDome. This will be the first WWE event in the location since WrestleMania X8 which had The Rock vs Hulk Hogan as one of its main matches.

