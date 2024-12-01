Rey Fenix addresses his situation with AEW

Rey Fenix addressed his situation with AEW on Instagram, emphasizing professionalism and respect in wrestling:

“There are many things that are not known, but that also should not be talked about. We must wait. Professionalism first and foremost, folks. We must not be the same as all those podcasts that go around spitting out what should not be spit out. Always loving and honoring our work. Never diminish our work. There are things that should always be respected, and many are forgetting everything that wrestling has given them. But anyway, we are not one of them.”

